Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.32.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $238.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.99 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,085,948 shares of company stock valued at $207,601,613. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

