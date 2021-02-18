Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.45

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.45 and last traded at C$21.41, with a volume of 1268343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. Bank of America cut Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

