Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RY opened at $84.59 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $86.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.95.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

