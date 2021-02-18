Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 24,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 222,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 80,094 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 139,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01.

