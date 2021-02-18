Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 474.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $73.11 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

Separately, Standpoint Research lowered Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.