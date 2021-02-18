Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 217.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSCH. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $193.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.83.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

