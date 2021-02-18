Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $176.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $178.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

