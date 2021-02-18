Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 640 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Neogen worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Neogen in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Neogen by 70.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the third quarter worth about $237,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Neogen in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the third quarter worth about $437,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $77.25.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

