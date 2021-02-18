California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,141 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in South State were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in South State in the fourth quarter worth $18,201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at $17,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 12.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of South State by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 153,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at $6,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,123 shares of company stock worth $3,168,271. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

