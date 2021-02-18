California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,665.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 255,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,008,000 after acquiring an additional 251,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 407.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 234,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,844.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 132,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 43.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,282,000 after acquiring an additional 129,682 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNDM opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.51. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,504,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

