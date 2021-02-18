California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NCR by 2,203.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,628 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in NCR by 57.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,741 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NCR by 543.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 583,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

