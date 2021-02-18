California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 575,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 857,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 421,281 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 602,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 520,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPY opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPY shares. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

