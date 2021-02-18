California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 86.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 524,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 34,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. TheStreet raised MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

