California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 5,111 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Penumbra worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Penumbra by 215.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,403,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,854. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

NYSE:PEN opened at $275.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,020.44 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.98.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

