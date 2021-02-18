CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

CAI International has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CAI International to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

NYSE CAI opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

CAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

