CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.00.

TSE:CAE opened at C$31.71 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.26 and a 52 week high of C$40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.65. The firm has a market cap of C$8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.08.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.9500001 EPS for the current year.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

