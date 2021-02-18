Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,661,218 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 157,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 519,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

