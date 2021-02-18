Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Critical Review

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cabaletta Bio and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.90%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 122.32%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -22.99% -22.38% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -43.46% -26.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Windtree Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$16.94 million ($4.07) -2.89 Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 466.17 -$27.48 million ($2.52) -2.19

Cabaletta Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windtree Therapeutics. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Windtree Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also include MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

