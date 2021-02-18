C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.54% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $68,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,597,000 after acquiring an additional 280,774 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $24,046,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 287,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after acquiring an additional 204,673 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 305,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,227,000 after acquiring an additional 197,613 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW stock opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Stephens downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

