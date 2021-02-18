Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $248.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,652,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.79. The company had a trading volume of 217,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,919. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.01 and its 200 day moving average is $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $271.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

