BTIG Research Increases Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Price Target to $40.00

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Conversion Labs in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CVLB stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $708.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Conversion Labs has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLB. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conversion Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Conversion Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conversion Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conversion Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,749,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

