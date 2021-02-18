Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Christopher F. Dekker Sells 3,500 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BC opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 535,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,553,000 after purchasing an additional 130,928 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,221,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

