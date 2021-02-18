Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Bruker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after acquiring an additional 176,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter worth $2,295,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.46.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

