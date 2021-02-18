BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 322.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,709 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.09% of BRP worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 71,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BRP by 409.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 598,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in BRP by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in BRP by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 3.04. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.