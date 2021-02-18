Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.1% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.24. The company had a trading volume of 157,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.67 and its 200 day moving average is $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

