Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,912,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,726,000 after acquiring an additional 113,886 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,051,000 after acquiring an additional 174,522 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,928,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 79,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.