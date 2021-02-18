Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $717,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $120.24. 29,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,676. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

