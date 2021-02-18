Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BROG stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of -0.44. Brooge Energy has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brooge Energy worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

