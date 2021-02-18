Brokers Issue Forecasts for KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens lowered KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,284,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,838,000 after purchasing an additional 473,832 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 948,727 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,998,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,969 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,796,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,050,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

