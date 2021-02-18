Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target at $34.09

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,102,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,078,469. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

