Brokerages Set Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) Target Price at GBX 1,570.83

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,570.83 ($20.52).

A number of research firms have commented on SMIN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a report on Monday, February 1st.

LON:SMIN traded down GBX 8.02 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,476.98 ($19.30). 610,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,501.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,463.11. The firm has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,772.50 ($23.16).

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 860 shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

