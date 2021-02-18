Brokerages Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Target Price at $28.33

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 782,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 385,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,497. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

