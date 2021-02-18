Brokerages Set FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Price Target at GBX 70.63

Shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) stock opened at GBX 83.15 ($1.09) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.92. FirstGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.20 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

