Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Target Price at GBX 5,726.93

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,766.93 ($75.35).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

LON ASC traded up GBX 114 ($1.49) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,682 ($74.24). The stock had a trading volume of 367,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,395. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,774 ($75.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The stock has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,959.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,775.39.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

