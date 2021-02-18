Brokerages Expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Trane Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.49. 44,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,644. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

