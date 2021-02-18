Brokerages Expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

