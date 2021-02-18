Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $910.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report $910.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $929.00 million and the lowest is $880.91 million. Illumina reported sales of $859.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.60.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 5,260 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $494.24. 840,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.48 and a 200 day moving average of $351.98.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

