Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.92. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,828. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $143.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

