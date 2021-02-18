Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVO Payments.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.93 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,000 in the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

