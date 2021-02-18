Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Chevron posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

NYSE CVX opened at $95.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $111.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.