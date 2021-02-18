Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Ryder System reported earnings per share of ($1.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 107,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $70.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.