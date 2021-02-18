Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.09. Primo Water reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Primo Water by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 59,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.