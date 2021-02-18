Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $605.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $70,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,934,000 after purchasing an additional 985,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after purchasing an additional 629,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after acquiring an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

IR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.