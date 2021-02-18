Brokerages Anticipate HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) will report sales of $443.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HUYA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.27 million and the lowest is $442.50 million. HUYA posted sales of $354.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HUYA.

Get HUYA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE HUYA traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,182. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. HUYA has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HUYA by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,414 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,740,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 90,702 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.