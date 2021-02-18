Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.31 Million

Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report $292.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.01 million to $292.61 million. eHealth reported sales of $301.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $604.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.47 million to $651.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $792.90 million, with estimates ranging from $676.96 million to $900.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

EHTH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,541,000 after buying an additional 50,127 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 205,488 shares in the last quarter.

EHTH stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. 2,740,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,939. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

