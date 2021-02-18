Brokerages Anticipate Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.05. Covanta reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Covanta.

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Covanta by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Covanta by 160.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Covanta by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

