Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $755.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post sales of $755.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $746.45 million to $770.56 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $691.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.27. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.17.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $299.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $303.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

