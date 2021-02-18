Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.