Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE:BRX opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.