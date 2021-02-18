Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

BFAM traded down $9.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.27. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.43.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,482,653.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $1,911,141.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,722. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

